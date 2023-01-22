Jaguars officially pick 25th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, have 9 picks total

With the 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Jacksonville Jaguars draft order is now set. Officially, the team will own the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft, however they will actually be the 24th selection.

The Jaguars official pick is 25th overall, however the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit the 21st overall pick, so in effect the Jaguars will actually make the 24th overall pick. Confused yet?

The Jaguars have nine overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, which should help them add some critical depth and maybe even a starter or two at some positions they will likely have to cut for cap reasons.

Here is the full order of the Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft picks:

First Round: 25th Overall

Second Round: 57th Overall

Third Round: 89th Overall

Fourth Round: 121st Overall, from Tampa Bay

Fourth Round: 127th Overall

Sixth Round: 185th Overall, from New York Jets

Sixth Round: 202nd Overall

Sixth Round: 209th Overall, from Philadelphia

Seventh Round: 228th Overall, from Carolina