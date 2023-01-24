Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson named 2022 AFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been named the 2022 AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards. The news was announced on Tuesday.

In his first year at the helm in Jacksonville, Pederson led the Jaguars to a 9-8 regular season record, an AFC South title and a playoff victory during the 2022-2023 season. This comes after the Jaguars finished with the worst record in the NFL in both 2020 and 2021.

Jacksonville’s season ended this past Saturday in the AFC Divisional playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs following a 27-20 defeat. However, entering the year, not many pundits or fans expected the Jaguars to be one of the final eight remaining NFL teams this season.

Pederson is just the second Jaguars head coach to ever win AFC Coach of the Year honors from the 101 Awards. Doug Marrone was the other Jacksonville coach to do so after the 2017 season. Former Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year that season as well, and is the only Jaguar to win a Player of the Year honor in the history of 101 Awards.

The 101 Awards have been given out for each full season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and now in its 53rd year, it is the nation’s longest-running awards event dedicated exclusively to the NFL.

Pederson and the rest of the 2022 season honorees will be presented with their awards at the 53rd Annual 101 Awards Gala on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Kansas City.