Trevor Lawrence will lobby for Jaguars to re-sign some players

The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to enter into offseason mode after their 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, which will include making some decisions on their own pending free agents. There’s certainly plenty of discussion and decisions that will need to be made about a handful of players, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence plans to give his input where he can and lobby to re-sign some key pending free agents.

“One hundred percent,” Lawrence told reporters on Monday when asked if he’s using his voice to try to keep some key free agents. “There’s conversations obviously, that need to be had. I think you look at what we did this season, it’s about the people that we have, not just the people on the field, not just the players on the field, but the people, too. I think you look at those two guys (TE Evan Engram and OL Jawaan Taylor) and many other guys on our team and really what they brought to this team besides just being great players. The people they were, the hard work, all the things that people don’t see always, there’s a lot of things that go into that. You want to keep guys like that that really have set the standard for the organization and have been a part of what you’re building here, and I think moving forward, that’s one of the things you have to look at in the guys you want to have.”

The Jaguars are going to have to make some tough decisions on who to re-sign in the offseason or if they want to use the franchise tag on anyone. The real big key free agent for me is tight end Evan Engram, which it would make a lot of sense for someone like Lawrence to lobby for a player like Engram. Engram emerged as a huge part of the Jaguars offense and was often a huge spark to get drives going. Engram also started to become a threat in the redzone and with the addition of someone like Calvin Ridley this offseason, Engram could flourish even more behind an actual deep threat in the Jaguars offense