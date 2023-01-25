HBD, Jenkz Join us in celebrating one of our favorite playmakers!@FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/bPncodltPG — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 25, 2023

Today is Jacksonville Jaguars Safety Rayshawn Jenkins’ birthday. Jenkins was drafted out of Miami during the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He played four seasons with the Chargers before the Jaguars acquired the safety as a free agent in 2021 with a four year deal. Jenkins has played a major role in this season’s success. During the week 15 match up against the Dallas Cowboys, Jenkins accomplished a career high and made NFL history. He is the first player to record 18 tackles and 2 interceptions in a single game. The performance led to being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Rayshawn Jenkins is the first player in NFL history to record at least 18 tackles and 2 INTs in a single game.#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 19, 2022

During week 18’s victory against the Tennessee Titans, Jenkins made another big play with the Josh Dobbs strip sack that resulted in a Jaguars touchdown and ultimately, a Jaguars win and sweep of the Titans. Jenkins finished the season with a combined total of 116 tackles, 12 defended passes, 3 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. Jenkins is also a game changer off the field. He is an active supporter of The HEADstrong Foundation and The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.