2023 NFL Free Agency: List of impending free agents for Jaguars

The NFL playoffs continue as the conference championships get underway this weekend, but the 2022 season ended for the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, following a 27-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoffs.

Now, the attention turns to the offseason for the Jaguars. The first order of business for Jacksonville will be to decide which of its free agents to bring back for the 2023 season.

There are different types of free agents: “unrestricted free agents,” “restricted free agents” and “exclusive rights free agents.”

Here is how NFL.com defines each designation:

Unrestricted free agent (UFA): “Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.” Restricted free agent (RFA): “A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.” Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA): “Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.”

With that in mind, here are the Jaguars whose contracts will expire at the start of the new league year (in no particular order). The below list of free agents was compiled using information from spotrac.com and overthecap.com.

List of impending free agents for Jacksonville Jaguars

Unrestricted free agents (UFA)

Jawaan Taylor, right tackle

Evan Engram, tight end

Dan Arnold, tight end

Chris Manhertz, tight end

Marvin Jones, wide receiver

Dawuane Smoot, defensive lineman

Arden Key, outside linebacker/defensive end

Andrew Wingard, safety

Tre Herndon, cornerback

C.J. Beathard, quarterback

Adam Gotsis, defensive lineman

Corey Peters, defesnive tackle

Restricted free agent (RFA)

JaMycal Hasty, running back

Tevaughn Campbell, cornerback

Exclusive rights free agents (ERFA)

Blake Hance, offensive tackle

Riley Patterson, kicker

Tim Jones, wide receiver

Cole Van Lanen, offensive lineman

Which players do you want to see the Jaguars bring back in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.