Happy Birthday Fred Taylor

In honor of today being Fred Taylor’s birthday, I felt like it was the appropriate time to highlight why it’s time to stop snubbing one of the best in Jaguars history when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Taylor was a semifinalist for the fourth year in a row but ultimately did not make it. My opinion may be biased, as Freddy T is one of my favorite Jaguars, but I think his record speaks for itself.

Taylor’s NFL career lasted from 1998 - 2010 after being drafted 9th overall by the Jaguars out of the University of Florida during the 1998 Draft. The running back has a recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 career touchdowns. He currently holds the franchise’s “all-time leading rusher” title with 11,271 yards. Along with this, he’s ranked at #17 for NFL rushing yards. Former teammate Maurice Jones Drew previously made this statement about Taylor in the Hall of Fame:

He’s been snubbed often, and it’s a real shame that he’s not a finalist this year. Taylor ranks 17th all-time in rushing yards (11,695), and every non-active running back above him in that list is already in the Hall. He had seven seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards (T-sixth in NFL history) and led the league in rush yards per game (107.6) in 2000. He was an absolute force out of the backfield, and I witnessed Taylor’s greatness firsthand in Jacksonville over my first three seasons in the league (2006-08).

Taylor played a crucial role in the Jaguars’ success during his tenure. For example, his 90 yard touchdown run during the AFC Playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

I could go on, but I’ll just say, Happy Birthday Freddy T!