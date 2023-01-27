News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- NFL 101 named Doug Pederson “AFC Coach of the Year”. 101 Awards are the NFL’s longest running event.
- Doug Pederson was named one of the three finalists for Coach of the Year. Alongside Pederson, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were named as finalists.
- The Jaguars will have the 24th overall pick during the 2023 draft.
Update: Per the AP, Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan and Doug Pederson are the final 3. https://t.co/tywQsZswFT— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2023
- Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was named to The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All AFC Team.
- The Athletic named the Texans Head Coach position as the most appealing out of the five current openings in the NFL.
- DB Ka’dar Hollman was signed to a reserve/future contract.
We have signed Ka'dar Hollman to a reserve/future contract.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 26, 2023
- WR Ethan Fernea was signed to a reserve/future contract.
- Cornerback Dallis Flowers was named as the kick returner for the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
- The team interviewed two more candidates for their Head Coach position: New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
We have signed WR Ethan Fernea to a reserve/future contract.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 27, 2023
- Punter Ryan Stonehouse and tight end Chig Okonkwo were named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie team.
- Defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin was signed to a reserve/future contract. Shelvin joined thirteen others previously signed to reserve/future contracts.
All-Rookie kinda season for @ChigTweets & @_RyanStonehouse pic.twitter.com/ag5r9tvdRi— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 26, 2023
