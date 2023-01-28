Jaguars Community Outreach

With January coming to an end, the Jacksonville Jaguars have released their holiday giving numbers.

This season’s annual Shop With a Jaguar had it’s largest turn out to date. The team took 600 children from nine different nonprofits Christmas shopping. Tyson Campbell even joined a hula hooping competition. The Jaguars and Florida Blue collaborated to serve 300 families throughout Northeast Florida during their 2022 food drive. Jaguars players Andre Cisco, Tyson Campbell, Evan Engram, Folorunso Fatukasi, Daniel Thomas, Devin Lloyd, Luke Farrell, Tre Herndon, Chris Manhertz, De’Shaan Dixon, and Ty Summers were on site to assist with the food distribution. Logan Cooke and Brandon Linder participated in the Ronald McDonald House Charities annual holiday party with a toy donation.

During the Thanksgiving holiday season, Josh Allen and Trayvon Walker partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to bring Thanksgiving dinner to “hundreds of kids”. Allen and Walker had both attended Boys and Girls Clubs when they were younger. DaVon Hamilton helped Jaguar personnel distribute holiday meals during “Turkey Time with the Jaguars”.

The Jaguars giving doesn’t stop after the holiday season. This month alone, the team showed their appreciation for Miller Electric Center by gifting their employees Amazon gift cards, partnered with Community PedsCare to sign three patients to one day contracts for the Jaguars/Titans game, and Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Tyler Shatley along with Florida Blue donated over 500 books to classrooms.