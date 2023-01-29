NFL Championship Game Odds, picks and more

The 2023 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend as teams vie to see who will make it to the Super Bowl. The two games on Sunday are the games most people thought would end up being in the Championship games, so they should be some great matchups to watch.

The first game of the weekend is the San Francisco 49ers heading the Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The Philadelphia Eagles have been arguably the best team in the NFL this season, so it’s no surprise they made it this far. As for the 49ers, despite a bunch of injuries, they’ve been right there in the conversation with the Eagles. It should be a fun game to watch, with the vaunted 49ers defense trying to slow down the Eagles explosive offense.

The later game has all the makings of a shootout, as the Cincinnati Bengals head west to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Two explosive offenses going head to head for the chance to make the Super Bowl, which should make for an exciting afternoon. It’s a rematch of last season’s AFC Conference Championship, which saw the Bengals edging out the Chiefs in overtime.