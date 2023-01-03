Jaguars vs Texans: Play of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to take care of business. They dismantled Houston 31-3 ahead of a Week 18 bout with the Titans for the divisional crown.

Doug Pederson’s team has now won four consecutive games, with a +64 point differential in that span to boot. The highlight of Sunday's victory was a breakaway touchdown run by running back Travis Etienne.

It was the biggest play of the game in terms of win probability added (9%) per rbsdm.com. It was also the biggest play of Etienne’s young career.

Shockingly, the ACC’s all-time leading rusher hadn’t scored a single touchdown of 10-plus yards before Sunday. Ten!! Etienne’s calling card at Clemson was home run speed. He’s broken several huge runs this season, but none resulted in six points until the second-to-last week of the season.

Speaking of reaching the endzone -- fellow 2021 draft class member Tyson Cambell returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Texans. It was the biggest play of the game in terms of expected points added.

Campbell continued to build on his Pro Bowl-caliber season, and the defense didn’t allow a touchdown for the second straight game. Jacksonville is playing well in the months that matter.