Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew selected to 2023 Pro Bowl as return specialist

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be represented at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew has been selected for the event as return specialist, the NFL announced on Monday.

Agnew got the nod for the AFC team as an alternate and will replace Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who had to bow out of the event due to injury.

Agnew is the first Jaguar to be named to a Pro Bowl since the 2019 game (Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey), and is the 31st Pro Bowler in Jacksonville’s franchise history. He is the first return specialist to make the Pro Bowl for the Jaguars, and the fifth specialist in team history, joining fullback/special teamer Montell Owens, punters Bryan Parker and Chris Hanson, and kicker Mike Hollis.

During the 2022 season, Agnew returned 21 kickoffs for 547 yards (26.0 average) and amassed 25 punt returns for 205 yards (8.2 average). Agnew ranked second in the AFC with his 26.0 kick return average (minimum of 20 kick returns), and he had two kick returns of at least 50 yards in the regular season. His longest return of the regular season was a 54-yarder in Jacksonville’s Week 18 victory against the Tennessee Titans. In the NFL playoffs, Agnew also had a 63-yard return against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round loss.

Additionally, Agnew recorded 23 receptions for 187 yards (8.1 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. He has rushed the ball 12 times for 86 yards (7.2 yards per carry).

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will take place in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, Feb. 2 with the Pro Bowl players competing in various skills challenges over a multi-day period. The Pro Bowl Games competition culminates with a seven on seven, AFC versus NFC flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb 5.