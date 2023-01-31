Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Trevor Lawrence is heading to his first Pro Bowl. The quarterback will represent the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with kick returner Jamal Agnew, at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Lawrence is an alternate and will replace Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is of course playing in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lawrence is the 32nd Pro Bowler in Jacksonville franchise history. He is the third quarterback for the Jaguars to earn a Pro Bowl nod, joining Mark Brunell and David Garrard. Brunell was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for the 1996, 1997 and 1999 seasons. Garrard received the honor for the 2009 season.

After struggling as a rookie in 2021, Lawrence put together a terrific season during his second year in the NFL. In the 2022 regular season, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes (66.3 percent) for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 291 yards and five additional touchdowns.

Lawrence’s 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing touchdowns were tied with Garrard for the most in a single-season by a quarterback in franchise history. Lawrence was one of only three quarterbacks this season to have at least 25 passing touchdowns and at least five rushing scores (Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen).

Lawrence earned two AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors during the 2022 season: Following a Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Chargers and following a Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans (in which Lawrence three for a career-high 368 yards).

The Clemson product threw for more than 300 passing yards four times this season, and orchestrated three comebacks of 17-plus points during the season. The most impressive comeback, and one of the largest comebacks in NFL playoff history, happened in the AFC Wild Card round in which Lawrence helped the Jaguars come back from a 27-point deficit to defeat the Chargers.

In two postseason games, Lawrence completed 52 of 86 passes (60.4 percent) for 505 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw four touchdowns against the Chargers, and became the youngest player in NFL history to throw for four or more touchdowns in a playoff game.

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will take place in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, Feb. 2 with the Pro Bowl players competing in various skills challenges over a multi-day period. The Pro Bowl Games competition culminates with a seven on seven, AFC versus NFC flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb 5.