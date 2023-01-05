Week 18 power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

USA Today: 7

From Nate Davis:

Yes, this feels like high cotton for a team that’s 8-8 and likely won’t reach postseason if it loses to Tennessee on Saturday. But Jacksonville has won four in a row and six of eight and is certainly performing like it’s in the league’s top quartile.

Yahoo Sports: 9

From Frank Schwab:

The Jaguars won division titles in 1998, 1999 and 2017. That’s one division championship over the past 22 seasons. Saturday night, when the Jaguars can win the AFC South by beating the Titans, is a huge moment for the franchise that hasn’t had a lot of success but now has Trevor Lawrence and an exciting future.

ESPN: 11

From Michael DiRocco:

At the end of October, the Jaguars were 2-6 after losing five consecutive games, two of which came against the Texans and Broncos. But since then? They’re 6-2 and have a chance to win the AFC South for just the second time in franchise history by beating the Titans on Saturday. Trevor Lawrence’s play has been the main catalyst for the turnaround. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.5), is second in passer rating (106) and has thrown for 2,061 yards with 14 TD passes and two interceptions in the eight games.

CBS Sports: 11

From Pete Prisco: