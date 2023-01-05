News Around the NFL: Week 18

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have started about resuming or canceling the game against the Bills and the Bengals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans, New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan, and Green Bay Packers Kick Returner Keisean Nixon were honored with NFC Players of the Week awards.

Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler, New England Patriots Safety Kyle Dugger, and Cleveland Browns Punter Corey Bojorquez took home the accolades for the AFC Players of the Week.

The NFL revealed their finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. Some of the players that played in the AFC South include:

Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey turned 100 years old today! McCaskey has owned the team for 40 years.

To read more about the Players of the Week, click here.

To read more about the 2023 Hall of Fame finalists, click here.