News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
- Former Guard Uche Nwaneri passed away at age 38.
- The Jaguars beat the Houston Texans for the first time since 2017.
- Defensive End/Offensive Linebacker Taco Charlton was signed to the Practice Squad.
- The Jaguars face off against division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, Saturday January 7th for the AFC South. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.
Slow feet don’t eat.@Gatorade | @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/HymhE7K2pt— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 2, 2023
Houston Texans (2-13-1)
- Former Wide Receiver Andre Johnson was named a finalist for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. Johnson would be the first Texan “enshrined in Canton”.
- Defensive Back Jalen Pitre made NFL history during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. He’s recorded over 125 tackles and five picks during his rookie season.
- The Texans play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, January 8th at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.
More to come in the season finale pic.twitter.com/MJy4Ty3Ywu— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2023
Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)
- The Colts signed Defensive End Rashod Berry from the Jaguars Practice Squad and placed Corner Back Kenny Moore ll on the Injured Reserve List.
- Former players Defensive End Dwight Freeney and Wide Receiver Reggie Wayne were named as finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
- The Colts play the Texans this Sunday, January 8th at home. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.
8️⃣7️⃣ & 9️⃣3️⃣ are #PFHOF23 FINALISTS! pic.twitter.com/45AyOUJNRH— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 5, 2023
Tennessee Titans (7-9)
- The Titans announced that Quarterback Josh Dobbs will be starting in Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.
- Safety Andrew Adams was placed on the Injured Reserved List and Safety Mike Brown was signed to the Active Roster.
- The Titans will play against the Jaguars this Saturday, January 7th for the AFC South. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.
"I know it's a big game...any time you have a chance to go to the playoffs it is a tremendous opportunity, and I am excited for it."— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 3, 2023
QB @josh_dobbs1 Excited About the Opportunity to Lead #Titans vs Jaguars
Loading comments...