News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

  • Former Guard Uche Nwaneri passed away at age 38.
  • The Jaguars beat the Houston Texans for the first time since 2017.
  • Defensive End/Offensive Linebacker Taco Charlton was signed to the Practice Squad.
  • The Jaguars face off against division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, Saturday January 7th for the AFC South. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.

Houston Texans (2-13-1)

  • Former Wide Receiver Andre Johnson was named a finalist for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. Johnson would be the first Texan “enshrined in Canton”.
  • Defensive Back Jalen Pitre made NFL history during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. He’s recorded over 125 tackles and five picks during his rookie season.
  • The Texans play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, January 8th at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.

Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

  • The Colts signed Defensive End Rashod Berry from the Jaguars Practice Squad and placed Corner Back Kenny Moore ll on the Injured Reserve List.
  • Former players Defensive End Dwight Freeney and Wide Receiver Reggie Wayne were named as finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
  • The Colts play the Texans this Sunday, January 8th at home. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST.

Tennessee Titans (7-9)

  • The Titans announced that Quarterback Josh Dobbs will be starting in Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.
  • Safety Andrew Adams was placed on the Injured Reserved List and Safety Mike Brown was signed to the Active Roster.
  • The Titans will play against the Jaguars this Saturday, January 7th for the AFC South. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST at TIAA Bank Field.

