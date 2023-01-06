Jaguars-Titans is the hottest ticket in the NFL

According to News4Jax, TicketIQ data shows that the average price of a ticket a TIAA Bank Field this weekend has risen 70% since Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be hosting the rival Tennessee Titans for a chance to win the AFC South division and advance to the playoffs.

Tickets for Jaguars-Titans are now the most expensive item on the market across all NFL Week 18 games.

At last check, according to TicketIQ, the average secondary market list price for the game was $717, making it the most expensive game on the NFL Week 18 schedule. https://t.co/9FqmjJ10VH — News4JAX (@wjxt4) January 5, 2023

It’s also the most expensive regular season ticket that’s ever been tracked for a Jaguars game. That seems fair, considering former members of the team haven’t shied away from discussing the importance of this matchup.

Think he's the second Jag from the '96 team to say that this week too https://t.co/vbtepziFjb — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) January 3, 2023

The Jaguars are doing their part to make sure Saturday is an electric atmosphere. Earlier this week, the club said it will be wearing teal uniforms against Tennessee, and on Thursday, Jacksonville dropped this announcement.

The team’s social media handle also tweeted that the first 60,000 fans who enter the stadium will be handed a teal rally towel with Andrew Wingard’s catchphrase, “It was always the Jags.”

Jacksonville is 4-2 at home this season (not including London). The most recent game at the Bank was the overtime thriller against the Dallas Cowboys, when Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted a pass and returned it for a walk-off score.