Jaguars vs Titans: Final injury report

Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters.

Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-9 Tennessee Titans for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs.

All seven players on Jacksonville’s injury report are expected to play on Saturday night. Outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) played 37% of defensive snaps last week, so he may not be ready for a full workload quite yet, but the rest of the group hasn’t missed a game in some time.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a groin injury in practice this week and was held out on Thursday, but he’s expected to play against the Jaguars after missing the Week 15 matchup.

Star running back Derrick Henry and defensive end Denico Autry were held out of last week’s game for precautionary reasons. They were both full participants in practice this week and will play in Jacksonville.

Kristian Fulton is the name to watch for this weekend. He’s missed the past month due to a groin injury, and Tennessee’s secondary could really use a boost.