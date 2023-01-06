Jaguars vs Titans: Players to watch

The 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the 7-9 Tennessee Titans for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs. With a spot in the playoffs on the line, the Jaguars are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

These are the players I’ll be watching most on either side of the ball.

TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram enters the final week of the season trailing only Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, and Mark Andrews in receptions and receiving yards among all tight ends this season. His best game of the year was against the Titans in Week 15, when Engram set career highs across the board (11 catches, 162 yards, 2 touchdowns).

#Titans-#Jags



Looking at the Week 14 head-to-head tape.



TE Evan Engram. Multiple route tree. Worked all three levels of the field.



Concepts to beat zone coverage. Plus, the crossers/unders on 3rd down to win the man matchups (below).



Engram: 11-162-2TDs (on 15 targets). pic.twitter.com/2L6UuQlm4P — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 6, 2023

Evan Engram wins the jump ball for his 2nd TD! #DUUUVAL



: #JAXvsTEN on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/jIUbWg0cTy — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

DC Shane Bowen on what happened last time the #Titans played Evan Engram: pic.twitter.com/xTRpOb4lNf — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) January 4, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, Tennessee does differently this time around to defend Doug Pederson’s newest star tight end.

OLB Josh Allen

In the past six weeks, Josh Allen has three games with four or more pressures as well as two games with zero pressures. That inconsistency is reflective of his entire 2022 season, but hopefully Allen can maintain momentum after registering six tackles and three quarterback hits last week.

Step in the Film Room for a deeper dive into Josh Allen's explosive performance, presented by @surface. pic.twitter.com/lbL8OA3uhd — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 5, 2023

Allen will continue to drop into coverage as an outside linebacker in Jacksonville’s 3-4 scheme -- especially because Tennessee’s heavy personnel will keep the Jaguars in true base defense often with three down linemen and four linebackers.

The fourth-year pro can’t allow any big plays down the field when he’s asked to play coverage. More importantly, though, Allen has to take advantage of an obvious mismatch opportunity when rushing the passer. Offensive tackles Dennis Daley and Nicholas Petit-Frere have been liabilities on the perimeter for the Titans this season.

From Derrik Klassen of Football Outsiders: