Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the biggest game they have played in since the 2017 AFC Championship game on Saturday evening, thankfully at home. The team will welcome in the limping Tennessee Titans, also a hated rival, for what is in essence a playoff game. The winner on Saturday evening will win the AFC South crown and head to the playoffs, while they loser goes home.

The Jaguars are favored by nearly a touchdown in this game and most experts expect them to win. Truth be told, the Jaguars should win the game. They’re on a hot streak right now and the Titans are on a massive losing streak and riddled with injuries. They’re starting Josh Dobbs at quarterback, who has been with the team about two weeks.

How to watch Titans vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: ESPN/ABC

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 8:15 PM

Where: TIAA Bank Field

Odds: Jaguars are 6.5 point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook