Jaguars vs Titans: Best bets

Here are this week’s best bets -- odds via DraftKings Sportsbook -- as the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5) host the 7-9 Tennessee Titans (+6.5) for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs.

Last week: took off for the holidays

Week before: 2-2

Season: 24-23

Trevor Lawrence over 15.5 rushing yards (-110)

Lawrence has failed to clear 15 rushing yards in just two of his past seven games (not including last week’s exhibition, in which he played 70% of offensive snaps). One of those two games was against the Titans, when he ran just three times for seven yards.

However, Tennessee also pressured Lawrence more than any opponent since the first month of the season. I think it’s fair to expect one or two more tuck-and-run scrambles from Lawrence in the second meeting between these teams.

Travis Etienne under 65.5 rushing yards (-115)

Etienne managed just 32 rushing yards on 17 attempts in Nashville in Week 14. The Jaguars registered -0.32 Expected Points added per rush and a 28% success rate on the ground, per rbsdm.com, as Jacksonville couldn't get anything going against Tennessee’s run defense.

The Titans rank first in Football Outsiders’ adjusted line yards this season, including second in stuffed run rate, and it showed in the first matchup. Despite Etienne’s breakaway speed, and Jacksonville being favored by nearly a touchdown in this game, the sophomore back may have a hard time getting going on the ground.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.