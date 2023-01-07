Fan Confidence is High Leading into Week 18

Last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Houston Texans for the first time since 2017. The team’s 31-3 victory has seemingly increased fan confidence in the team. Last week we asked if you thought that the team was headed in the right direction and 98% of voters said yes. This week, 99% of fans voted yes.

It has been noted, that in previous seasons that the confidence percentage being this high so late in the season would be rare. The team that we have been watching play the past few weeks is without a doubt a playoff contender. The team is hoping to extend their four game win streak tonight as they face off against division rivals, the Tennessee Titans. The winner of this game wins the AFC South and a spot in the playoffs. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm EST tonight at TIAA Bank Field.

