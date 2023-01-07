NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 18

The close of the 2022 NFL Regular season is upon us, as the games this weekend will determine the playoff outlook going forward. A lot of teams are going to depends on some other weird scenarios to punch their ticket to the playoffs and a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Some teams, like the Jacksonville Jaguars, have a simplistic path to the 2022 NFL Playoffs. It’s simply just win your final game and you’re in. There is no scoreboard watching, no wacky scenarios like you’re depending on landing a huge bet on an 8-team parlay or anything like that. Just win.

As mentioned there are some wild scenarios that can unfold, but it’s nice to see the Jaguars on the simplistic path.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 18. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.