The Jacksonville Jaguars have an opponent for the Wild Card round in the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Jaguars will host the No. 5-seeded Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field. The date, time and TV channel for the game are still yet to be determined.

The Chargers clinched the No. 5 seed before even taking the field against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 due to the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the day.

The Jaguars won the AFC South after defeating the Tennessee Titans by a final score of 20-16 on Saturday night. The Jaguars finished the 2022 regular season at 9-8.

This marks Jacksonville’s first division title since 2017, and just the second time the franchise has ever won the AFC South since the division’s inception in 2002. It is also the Jaguars’ fourth division title all-time, as Jacksonville won the AFC Central in 1998 and 1999.

The Chargers will finish the 2022 regular season in second place in the AFC West, regardless of the result against the Broncos. A win would put Los Angeles at 11-6, while a loss would see the team fall to 10-7. The Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) won the division and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Jaguars went on the road in Week 3 and dominated the Chargers by a final score of 38-10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.