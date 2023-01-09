Jaguars vs Titans: Play of the game

Your Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions!

Doug Pederson led Jacksonville to a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. In his first season as head coach, the Jaguars secured a winning record, division crown, and postseason appearance for just the second time since 2007.

Though Pederson deserves a ton of credit for his coaching this season, it was Jacksonville’s defense that got the job done in the regular season finale. The Titans led late in the game before Rayshawn Jenkins strip-sacked Josh Dobbs to send the Jaguars to the playoffs.

It was the biggest play of the game in terms of both expected points added (-7.5) and win probability added (47%), per rbsdm.com.

It was the second game-winning play by Jenkins in the past month, as he also returned an interception for a touchdown against the Cowboys in overtime in Week 15.

Jenkins broke down his sack against Tennessee after the game.

Rayshawn Jenkins on the play of the game: pic.twitter.com/TmciaG6TSd — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) January 8, 2023

Big Cat Country alum J.P. Acosta also broke the play down with the all-22 coaches film.

Talked a bit about the defensive TD that sent the Jags to the playoffs. The blitz itself was cool and it showed a pretty good knowledge of Tennessee’s protection schemes pic.twitter.com/nZiTs7cpmr — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) January 9, 2023

Jacksonville’s defense has returned a turnover for a touchdown in three of its past four games. Only the Cowboys, Niners, and Patriots have more forced turnovers than the Jaguars (27) on the season.