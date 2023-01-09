Jaguars slight underdogs in Wild Card round

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a thrilling victory over the hated Tennessee Titans 20-13 on Saturday night, sealing the AFC South crown and punching their ticket to the 2023 NFL post season. It wasn’t until late Sunday that the Jaguars knew who they’d be facing, but the Los Angeles Chargers will be making their way all the way to the east coast for another Saturday night showdown.

The line opened up with the Jaguars as 1.5-point dogs but that line quickly moved to be just a single point. It’s not a shocker the Jaguars opened the game as a slight underdog, even though the Jags throttled the Chargers on the road early in the season. Both teams have evolved a lot since then however, especially with quarterback Justin Herbert not playing off freshly busted ribs headed into this matchup.

As it stands right now, the Jaguars are 1-point underdogs.

