Jaguars vs Falcons: Week 4 live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in London to play the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is at 9:30 AM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

12:18: JAGS WIN 23-7!!! The Jaguars just beat the Falcons for the first time since 2007.

12:14: JOSH ALLEN WITH A STRIP SACK

12:11: McManus’ field goal is good! The Jaguars lead 23-7.

12:08: *Two minute warning*

12:00: Engram with the first down!

11:56: Defense with a huge stop on fourth down!

11:45: McManus’ field goal is good. The Jaguars lead 20-7.

11:43: Lawrence with the first down!

11:38: End of the third quarter.

11:37: Kirk with a first down!

11:32: Falcons punt.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is at 5.3 air yards per attempt today, which would be his lowest of the season. He entered the day averaging just 6.1 air yards per attempt this season (28th in the NFL). He's 3-4 with a TD passing 10+ air yards today. Per @ESPNStatsInfo — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 1, 2023

11:19: Jaguars punt.

11:17: Farrell with the first down.

11:14: Etienne with the first down.

11:13:

#ATLvsJAX Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: Parker Washington is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2023

11:10: Drake London with a Falcons touchdown. The Jaguars lead 17-7.

Per ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats: The Jaguars had a 67% Pass Rush Win Rate in the 1st half. They entered with a 31% PRWR (ranked 31st) — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 1, 2023

10:50: Halftime

10:47: Falcons punt.

10:40: Jaguars fail to convert on 4th&1 in the red zone.

10:36: CISCO WITH AN INTERCEPTION!

10:32: WILLIAMS WITH A PICK SIX!! 61-yard run, 17-0 Jaguars.

10:25: Jaguars punt.

10:17: Josh Allen with his second sack of the game for a 14-yard loss!

10:15: The Falcons get their first first down of the game.

10:11: McManus makes the field goal. 10-0 Jaguars.

10:08: End of the first quarter.

10:04: Kirk with a first down!

10:04: Etienne with a first down!

10:01: Josh Allen with his fourth sack of the season! Falcons punt.

9:55: LAWRENCE TO RIDLEY FOR A TOUCHDOWN!! 7-0 Jaguars

Seeing Calais bring down Lawrence pic.twitter.com/n1Jb9wxFwh — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 1, 2023

9:51: Jaguars go for it on fourth down. Kirk with the catch.

9:48: QB1 with the first down!

9:44: Defense with a stop! Cisco with the tackle. The Falcons go three and out.

9:39: Logan Cooke with a 54-yard punt. Ball around the six-yard line.

9:35: Etienne with a first down!

9:31: Falcons win the toss. The Jaguars get the ball to start the game.

9:18: Good morning!

