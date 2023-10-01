 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars vs Falcons: Week 4 live blog and open thread

The Jaguars and Falcons kickoff in London at 9:30 AM EST

By Caitlin Connor Updated
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in London to play the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is at 9:30 AM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

Inactive report:

12:18: JAGS WIN 23-7!!! The Jaguars just beat the Falcons for the first time since 2007.

12:14: JOSH ALLEN WITH A STRIP SACK

12:11: McManus’ field goal is good! The Jaguars lead 23-7.

12:08: *Two minute warning*

12:00: Engram with the first down!

11:56: Defense with a huge stop on fourth down!

11:45: McManus’ field goal is good. The Jaguars lead 20-7.

11:43: Lawrence with the first down!

11:38: End of the third quarter.

11:37: Kirk with a first down!

11:32: Falcons punt.

11:23:

11:19: Jaguars punt.

11:17: Farrell with the first down.

11:14: Etienne with the first down.

11:13:

11:10: Drake London with a Falcons touchdown. The Jaguars lead 17-7.

11:03:

10:50: Halftime

10:47: Falcons punt.

10:40: Jaguars fail to convert on 4th&1 in the red zone.

10:36: CISCO WITH AN INTERCEPTION!

10:32: WILLIAMS WITH A PICK SIX!! 61-yard run, 17-0 Jaguars.

10:25: Jaguars punt.

10:17: Josh Allen with his second sack of the game for a 14-yard loss!

10:15: The Falcons get their first first down of the game.

10:11: McManus makes the field goal. 10-0 Jaguars.

10:08: End of the first quarter.

10:04: Kirk with a first down!

10:04: Etienne with a first down!

10:01: Josh Allen with his fourth sack of the season! Falcons punt.

9:55: LAWRENCE TO RIDLEY FOR A TOUCHDOWN!! 7-0 Jaguars

9:52:

9:51: Jaguars go for it on fourth down. Kirk with the catch.

9:48: QB1 with the first down!

9:44: Defense with a stop! Cisco with the tackle. The Falcons go three and out.

9:39: Logan Cooke with a 54-yard punt. Ball around the six-yard line.

9:35: Etienne with a first down!

9:31: Falcons win the toss. The Jaguars get the ball to start the game.

9:18: Good morning!

8:54:

