Jaguars vs Falcons: Final injury report and Week 4 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives

The Jaguars have ruled out Zay Jones (knee), Jamal Agnew (quad), Devin Lloyd (thumb), and Antonio Johnson (hamstring) for today’s contest.

Elijah Cooks is a healthy scratch but Parker Washington will see his first regular season snaps as he steps in for Agnew on special teams. Tim Jones is expected to play the most snaps at receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk. Chad Muma will start in Lloyd’s place.

Josh Allen (shoulder), Andrew Wingard (shoulder), Anton Harrison (ankle) and Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) were all limited during practices this week but will play against the Falcons.

On a slightly unrelated note, we could see a shake-up on the offensive line today. Ben Bartch hasn’t played very well coming back from his 2022 season-ending knee injury.

Falcons inactives

QB Logan Woodside, CB Clark Phillips III, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, DL Albert Huggins, and DL Joe Gaziano are inactive for Atlanta today.

2022 second-round linebacker Troy Andersen (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Cordarelle Patterson (thigh) was listed as questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week, but the all-time special teams player will suit up today.

