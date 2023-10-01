Jaguars vs Falcons: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 23-7, at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Live blog

Winners and losers

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by both Expected Points Added (EPA) and Win Probability was Darious Williams’ second-quarter pick-six.

Best highlight

Key stat (traditional)

Christian Kirk and Evan Engram combined for 15 catches on 20 targets; the rest of the team had eight catches on 10 targets.

Key stat (advanced)

Trevor Lawrence completed just three passes that went over 10 yards downfield in the air: the touchdown to Calvin Ridley and two throws to Kirk. (The offensive line remains a concern.)

Notable injuries

Parker Washington was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury but didn’t come back in the game after his first punt return. Andre Cisco missed a handful of snaps due to cramps.

Full highlights

One lingering question

Can they do it again next week? Hats off to Jacksonville for playing a complete game for the first time this season, but it did come against a bottom-tier quarterback and mid-tier team. Quarter-to-quarter consistency will be even more important against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

