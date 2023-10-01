Falcons vs. Jaguars: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, radio broadcast and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their 2023 season against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday and the game will be carried on ESPN+ and FOX 30 locally.

The Jaguars and the Texans entered the 2023 season with wildly different expectations, one being the playoffs and a Super Bowl push, the other just to survive and build a new foundation. Oddly enough the team that was supposed to be building their foundation comes into the game on Sunday morning with a winning record, while the Jaguars are limping after back-to-back home losses.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off an embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Houston Texans, an ugly game for the Jaguars. The Jaguars started the game off hot forcing a three-and-out and driving down the field, but then a dropped touchdown pass set what would be the tone for the rest of the game. The Jaguars on Sunday in London are hoping to bounce back to split their trip to England, at the very least.

How to watch Falcons vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: ESPN+, FOX 30 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, 9:30 AM

Where: Wembley Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 3-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy SB Nation Site: The Falcoholic