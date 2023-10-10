Our complete coverage of Jaguars vs. Colts in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jaguars vs. Colts: Everything you need to know for Week 6

Welcome to Week 6!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) will take on the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15 at EverBank Stadium. The Jags are 4-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 46.5 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is the return of Gardner Minshew.

In case you forgot: Minshew was drafted by Jacksonville in 2019 out of Washington State, where he broke multiple Pac-12 passing records in his sole season under Mike Leach.

Minshew was thrown into action after 88-million-dollar man Nick Foles fractured his clavicle in the season opener. The sixth-round rookie led Jacksonville to a 6-10 record -- just the fourth time the Jaguars had reached six wins since 2007.

But Minshew’s record as a starter dropped from 6-6 in 2019 to 1-7 in 2020, and Trevor Lawrence came to town in 2021.

In just two seasons, 20 starts, and 23 games played in a Jaguars jersey, Minshew ranks sixth in franchise history in quarterback wins and passing touchdowns.

Minshew was traded to Philadelphia in 2021, and he backed up Jalen Hurts for two seasons before moving to Indianapolis this past offseason with Shane Steichen. Minshew led the Colts to a Week 3 win over the Ravens in place of fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson (out with a concussion).

Richardson is back on the injury report (this time with a shoulder sprain) which means Minshew is expected to start at Jacksonville this week.

Here’s what Doug Pederson said about the Colts’ quarterback situation on Monday.

“I think all indications are leaning towards Gardner [Minshew] playing in this week. Obviously, two different-styled quarterbacks. Anthony [Richardson] is big, strong, he’s a runner, very powerful and can throw the ball very well. Gardner is going to still be athletic, still going to be able to move around and get the ball out of his hand, all those types of things. Two different styles, we got quite a bit of film on Gardner Minshew as well so our defense will be well-prepared.”

