Jaguars news: Walker Little avoids season-ending injury

Good news for the home team - Jacksonville Jaguars swing tackle and guard Walker Little has reportedly avoided a season-ending injury. Per a report from 1010 XL's Mia O'Brien, Little is still expected to be out for multiple weeks but has avoided a more serious (IE: long-term) knee injury.

#Jaguars LT Walker Little officially has an MCL sprain, per multiple sources. Expected to miss a few weeks, but avoids more serious knee injury + team is optimistic about his return.



It’s the opposite leg to which he suffered serious knee injury in college. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 10, 2023

While no official confirmation has been received from the team, Coach Pederson in his Monday morning media availability confirmed Little was actively completing his MRI, with more information to come later. Little, over the past four games, was in the midst of a true breakout season while temporarily filling in Cam Robinson’s left tackle spot.

Top-10 OTs by Pass-Block Efficiency

1. Penei Sewell- 99.3

1. Tristan Wirfs- 99.3

3. Trent Williams- 98.8

4. Bernhard Raimann- 98.5

5. Robert Havenstein- 98.4

6. WALKER LITTLE- 98.2

6. Brian O’Neill- 98.2

8. Trent Brown- 98.0

8. Dion Dawkins- 98.0

10. Rashawn Slater- 97.9 — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 5, 2023

With the return of Robinson from suspension Little made the switch to left guard versus the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, his first start at left guard for Ben Bartch/Tyler Shatley was short-lived and Walker left the game in Jacksonville’s second offensive possession. At the time of his exit, he was the highest-graded Jaguars offensive lineman. He would never return to the game.

5 Highest Graded @Jaguars Offensive Players vs Buffalo



- WR Calvin Ridley: 76.9

- QB Trevor Lawrence: 75.8

- WR Christian Kirk: 69.5

- LG Walker Little: 68.1 (11 snaps)

- TE Luke Farrell: 67.2



Ridley & Lawrence combo was the offense’s saving grace with 7 catches for 122 yds — Travis D. Holmes (@TravisDHolmes) October 10, 2023

Tyler Shatley returned to finish the game at left guard in Little's absence and finished the day with a 47.9 grade from PFF. Shatley and Blake Hance, however, did open the hole for the game-clinching play of the day via Travis Etienne.

Despite multiple in-game injuries up front, the team found a way to gut out an impressive win. In whole, the line struggled on Sunday, albeit against a very good defensive front. The five sacks and two fumbles off of those sacks are a problem that will need to be cleaned up this week.

Exactly how long will Little be out of commission is still unknown at this time, as are the team's plans for injured reserve versus other options. The current hope would seem to be that he can rest up over the next few weeks and potentially return after the team's week nine bye, as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 10. No matter what, at minimum, he is expected to return this season. That is cause for celebration. Rest up, Walker.