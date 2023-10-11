Jaguars vs Colts: This week in Jaguars history

Happy Colts Week! The Jaguars and Colts have played each other 45 times, and the Colts lead the series 27-18. As the Jaguars prepare to take on the Colts for the second time this season, let’s take a look back at the last time the Jaguars swept the Colts. While the Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014, the Jaguars last swept the Colts during the 2017 season.

Week 7: October 22, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Final score: Jaguars - 27 @ Colts -0

Attendance: 63,104

Chris Ivory, Marcedes Lewis, and T.J. Yeldon scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 18 out of 26 pass attempts for 330 yards. T.J. Yeldon led the team with 122 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 101 receiving yards. Brad Nortman punted twice for 107 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of two field goal attempts and averaged 64.7 yards in kickoffs. Telvin Smith led the team in tackles (seven solo and three assisted). Yannick Ngakoue recorded 2.5 sacks, Calais Campbell registered two sacks, Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson each recorded 1.5 sacks, and Sheldon Day and Myles Jack both registered one sack.

Week 13: December 3, 2017 at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Final score: Colts - 10 @ Jaguars - 30

Attendance: 61,207

History.



@Campbell93 now has 12.5 sacks and breaks the franchise single-season sack record.#INDvsJAX pic.twitter.com/0Q8eofJpS7 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 3, 2017

Jalen Ramsey with his third interception of the season. Undercuts the route perfectly. He reads Jacoby Brissett like a book.



: @LaurieFitzptrck pic.twitter.com/KQ9o2rs0XJ — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) December 3, 2017

Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, and Leonard Fournette scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 26 out of 35 attempted passes for 309 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 57 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 86 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted twice for 76 yards. Josh Lambo made three out of three field goal attempts and averaged 61.9 yards in kickoffs. Paul Posluszny led the team in tackles (ten solo and four assisted) and recorded 1.5 sacks. Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell both registered one sack, and Blair Brown recorded 0.5 sacks.

In alphabetical order Player Position Years in IND Years in JAX Player Position Years in IND Years in JAX Barnes, Lionel DE 2000-2001 2003-2004 Bentley, Kevin LB 2011 2011 Brown, Sergio DB 2012-2014 2015 Bryan, Taven DT 2023 2018-2021 Carter, Delone RB 2011-2012 2013 Chung, Eugene C 1997 1995 Cloherty, Colin TE 2009 2011-2012 Coe, Michael DB 2007 2009-2010 Crockett, Zack RB 1995-1998 1998 Davis, Akeem DB 2015 2016 Davis, Carl DE 2019 2019 Dawkins, Sean WR 1993-1997 2001 Day, Sheldon DT 2020 2016-2017 Dorsett, Phillip WR 2015-2016 2021 Edds, A.J. LB 2011-2012 2014 Foles, Nick QB 2022 2019 Forsett, Justin RB 2008 2013 George, Jeremiah LB 2017 2014 Goode, Najee LB 2018 2019 Guy Jr., Winston DB 2015-2016 2013-2014 Johnson, Anthony RB 1990-1993 2000 Jones, Josh DB 2021 2020 Karim, Deji RB 2012 2010-2011 Keiaho, Freddie LB 2006-2009 2010 King, Deon LB 2016 2017 Lowery, Dwight DB 2015 2011-2013 Marsh, Cassius LB 2020 2020 McClendon, Jacques OG 2010 2013-2014 McLaughlin, Chase K 2019-2022 2020 McNichols, Jeremy RB 2018 2019 Minshew, Gardner QB 2023 2019-2020 Moncrief, Donte WR 2014-2017 2018 Morris, Stephen QB 2015 2014 Myslinski, Tom OG 1998 1995 Nevis, Drake DT 2011-2012 2013 Ngakoue, Yannick DE 2022 2016-2019 Overton, Matt LS 2012-2016 2017-2018 Pendleton, Jeris DT 2013 2012 Peterson, Mike LB 1999-2002 2003-2008 Phillips, Carroll DE 2018 2017 Reed, Christopher OG 2021 2016-2018 Reid, Caraun DT 2017 2020 Rison, Andre WR 1989 1996 Session, Clint LB 2007-2010 2011 Sheard, Jabaal DE 2017-2019 2020 Stith, Shyrone RB 2002 2000 Todman, Jordan RB 2016 2012-2014 Trent, Morgan DB 2011 2011 Ward, Jihad LB 2018-2019 2021 Williams, Teddy DB 2012 2014

Jaguars vs Colts series game results

12/10/1995: Indianapolis Colts - 41 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31

09/25/2000: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 43

09/08/2002: Indianapolis Colts - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 25

12/29/2002: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 20

09/21/2003: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23

11/09/2003: Indianapolis Colts - 23 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 28

10/03/2004: Indianapolis Colts - 24 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

10/24/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 24

09/18/2005: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Indianapolis Colts - 10

12/11/2005: Indianapolis Colts - 26 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 18

09/24/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21

12/10/2006: Indianapolis Colts - 17 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 44

10/22/2007: Indianapolis Colts - 29 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 7

12/02/2007: Jacksonville Jaguars - 25 @ Indianapolis Colts - 28

09/21/2008: Jacksonville Jaguars - 23 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21

12/18/2008: Indianapolis Colts - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24

09/13/2009: Jacksonville Jaguars - 12 @ Indianapolis Colts - 14

12/17/2009: Indianapolis Colts - 35 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31

10/03/2010: Indianapolis Colts - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31

12/19/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Indianapolis Colts - 34

11/13/2011: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Indianapolis Colts - 3

01/01/2012: Indianapolis Colts - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19

09/23/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 22 @ Indianapolis Colts - 17

11/08/2012: Indianapolis Colts - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

09/29/2013: Indianapolis Colts - 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 3

12/29/2013: Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 @ Indianapolis Colts - 30

09/21/2014: Indianapolis Colts - 44 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

11/23/2014: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23

10/04/2015: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 16

12/13/2015: Indianapolis Colts - 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 51

10/02/2016: Indianapolis Colts - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 30

01/01/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Indianapolis Colts - 24

10/22/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 0

12/03/2017: Indianapolis Colts - 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 30

11/11/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 26 @ Indianapolis Colts - 29

12/02/2018: Indianapolis Colts - 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 6

11/17/2019: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 33

12/29/2019: Indianapolis Colts - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 38

09/13/2020: Indianapolis Colts - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 27

01/03/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 28

11/14/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23

01/09/2022: Indianapolis Colts - 11 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 26

09/18/2022: Indianapolis Colts - 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24

10/16/2022: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 34

09/10/2023: Jacksonville Jaguars - 31 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21