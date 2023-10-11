Jaguars vs Colts: This week in Jaguars history

Happy Colts Week! The Jaguars and Colts have played each other 45 times, and the Colts lead the series 27-18. As the Jaguars prepare to take on the Colts for the second time this season, let’s take a look back at the last time the Jaguars swept the Colts. While the Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014, the Jaguars last swept the Colts during the 2017 season.
Week 7: October 22, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Final score: Jaguars - 27 @ Colts -0
Attendance: 63,104
Chris Ivory, Marcedes Lewis, and T.J. Yeldon scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 18 out of 26 pass attempts for 330 yards. T.J. Yeldon led the team with 122 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 101 receiving yards. Brad Nortman punted twice for 107 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of two field goal attempts and averaged 64.7 yards in kickoffs. Telvin Smith led the team in tackles (seven solo and three assisted). Yannick Ngakoue recorded 2.5 sacks, Calais Campbell registered two sacks, Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson each recorded 1.5 sacks, and Sheldon Day and Myles Jack both registered one sack.
Week 13: December 3, 2017 at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Final score: Colts - 10 @ Jaguars - 30
Attendance: 61,207
Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, and Leonard Fournette scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 26 out of 35 attempted passes for 309 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 57 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 86 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted twice for 76 yards. Josh Lambo made three out of three field goal attempts and averaged 61.9 yards in kickoffs. Paul Posluszny led the team in tackles (ten solo and four assisted) and recorded 1.5 sacks. Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell both registered one sack, and Blair Brown recorded 0.5 sacks.
Players who have played for both the Jaguars and Colts
In alphabetical order
|Player
|Position
|Years in IND
|Years in JAX
|Player
|Position
|Years in IND
|Years in JAX
|Barnes, Lionel
|DE
|2000-2001
|2003-2004
|Bentley, Kevin
|LB
|2011
|2011
|Brown, Sergio
|DB
|2012-2014
|2015
|Bryan, Taven
|DT
|2023
|2018-2021
|Carter, Delone
|RB
|2011-2012
|2013
|Chung, Eugene
|C
|1997
|1995
|Cloherty, Colin
|TE
|2009
|2011-2012
|Coe, Michael
|DB
|2007
|2009-2010
|Crockett, Zack
|RB
|1995-1998
|1998
|Davis, Akeem
|DB
|2015
|2016
|Davis, Carl
|DE
|2019
|2019
|Dawkins, Sean
|WR
|1993-1997
|2001
|Day, Sheldon
|DT
|2020
|2016-2017
|Dorsett, Phillip
|WR
|2015-2016
|2021
|Edds, A.J.
|LB
|2011-2012
|2014
|Foles, Nick
|QB
|2022
|2019
|Forsett, Justin
|RB
|2008
|2013
|George, Jeremiah
|LB
|2017
|2014
|Goode, Najee
|LB
|2018
|2019
|Guy Jr., Winston
|DB
|2015-2016
|2013-2014
|Johnson, Anthony
|RB
|1990-1993
|2000
|Jones, Josh
|DB
|2021
|2020
|Karim, Deji
|RB
|2012
|2010-2011
|Keiaho, Freddie
|LB
|2006-2009
|2010
|King, Deon
|LB
|2016
|2017
|Lowery, Dwight
|DB
|2015
|2011-2013
|Marsh, Cassius
|LB
|2020
|2020
|McClendon, Jacques
|OG
|2010
|2013-2014
|McLaughlin, Chase
|K
|2019-2022
|2020
|McNichols, Jeremy
|RB
|2018
|2019
|Minshew, Gardner
|QB
|2023
|2019-2020
|Moncrief, Donte
|WR
|2014-2017
|2018
|Morris, Stephen
|QB
|2015
|2014
|Myslinski, Tom
|OG
|1998
|1995
|Nevis, Drake
|DT
|2011-2012
|2013
|Ngakoue, Yannick
|DE
|2022
|2016-2019
|Overton, Matt
|LS
|2012-2016
|2017-2018
|Pendleton, Jeris
|DT
|2013
|2012
|Peterson, Mike
|LB
|1999-2002
|2003-2008
|Phillips, Carroll
|DE
|2018
|2017
|Reed, Christopher
|OG
|2021
|2016-2018
|Reid, Caraun
|DT
|2017
|2020
|Rison, Andre
|WR
|1989
|1996
|Session, Clint
|LB
|2007-2010
|2011
|Sheard, Jabaal
|DE
|2017-2019
|2020
|Stith, Shyrone
|RB
|2002
|2000
|Todman, Jordan
|RB
|2016
|2012-2014
|Trent, Morgan
|DB
|2011
|2011
|Ward, Jihad
|LB
|2018-2019
|2021
|Williams, Teddy
|DB
|2012
|2014
Jaguars vs Colts series game results
12/10/1995: Indianapolis Colts - 41 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31
09/25/2000: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 43
09/08/2002: Indianapolis Colts - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 25
12/29/2002: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 20
09/21/2003: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23
11/09/2003: Indianapolis Colts - 23 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 28
10/03/2004: Indianapolis Colts - 24 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17
10/24/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 24
09/18/2005: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Indianapolis Colts - 10
12/11/2005: Indianapolis Colts - 26 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 18
09/24/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21
12/10/2006: Indianapolis Colts - 17 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 44
10/22/2007: Indianapolis Colts - 29 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 7
12/02/2007: Jacksonville Jaguars - 25 @ Indianapolis Colts - 28
09/21/2008: Jacksonville Jaguars - 23 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21
12/18/2008: Indianapolis Colts - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24
09/13/2009: Jacksonville Jaguars - 12 @ Indianapolis Colts - 14
12/17/2009: Indianapolis Colts - 35 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31
10/03/2010: Indianapolis Colts - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31
12/19/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Indianapolis Colts - 34
11/13/2011: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Indianapolis Colts - 3
01/01/2012: Indianapolis Colts - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19
09/23/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 22 @ Indianapolis Colts - 17
11/08/2012: Indianapolis Colts - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10
09/29/2013: Indianapolis Colts - 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 3
12/29/2013: Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 @ Indianapolis Colts - 30
09/21/2014: Indianapolis Colts - 44 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17
11/23/2014: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23
10/04/2015: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 16
12/13/2015: Indianapolis Colts - 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 51
10/02/2016: Indianapolis Colts - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 30
01/01/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Indianapolis Colts - 24
10/22/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 0
12/03/2017: Indianapolis Colts - 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 30
11/11/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 26 @ Indianapolis Colts - 29
12/02/2018: Indianapolis Colts - 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 6
11/17/2019: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 33
12/29/2019: Indianapolis Colts - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 38
09/13/2020: Indianapolis Colts - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 27
01/03/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 28
11/14/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23
01/09/2022: Indianapolis Colts - 11 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 26
09/18/2022: Indianapolis Colts - 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24
10/16/2022: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 34
09/10/2023: Jacksonville Jaguars - 31 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21
