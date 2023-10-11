 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars vs Colts: This week in Jaguars history

A short summary of the last time the Jaguars swept the Colts and more

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v&nbsp;Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Happy Colts Week! The Jaguars and Colts have played each other 45 times, and the Colts lead the series 27-18. As the Jaguars prepare to take on the Colts for the second time this season, let’s take a look back at the last time the Jaguars swept the Colts. While the Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014, the Jaguars last swept the Colts during the 2017 season.

Week 7: October 22, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Final score: Jaguars - 27 @ Colts -0
Attendance: 63,104

Chris Ivory, Marcedes Lewis, and T.J. Yeldon scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 18 out of 26 pass attempts for 330 yards. T.J. Yeldon led the team with 122 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 101 receiving yards. Brad Nortman punted twice for 107 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of two field goal attempts and averaged 64.7 yards in kickoffs. Telvin Smith led the team in tackles (seven solo and three assisted). Yannick Ngakoue recorded 2.5 sacks, Calais Campbell registered two sacks, Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson each recorded 1.5 sacks, and Sheldon Day and Myles Jack both registered one sack.

Week 13: December 3, 2017 at EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Final score: Colts - 10 @ Jaguars - 30
Attendance: 61,207

Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, and Leonard Fournette scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 26 out of 35 attempted passes for 309 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 57 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 86 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted twice for 76 yards. Josh Lambo made three out of three field goal attempts and averaged 61.9 yards in kickoffs. Paul Posluszny led the team in tackles (ten solo and four assisted) and recorded 1.5 sacks. Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell both registered one sack, and Blair Brown recorded 0.5 sacks.

Players who have played for both the Jaguars and Colts

In alphabetical order

Player Position Years in IND Years in JAX
Player Position Years in IND Years in JAX
Barnes, Lionel DE 2000-2001 2003-2004
Bentley, Kevin LB 2011 2011
Brown, Sergio DB 2012-2014 2015
Bryan, Taven DT 2023 2018-2021
Carter, Delone RB 2011-2012 2013
Chung, Eugene C 1997 1995
Cloherty, Colin TE 2009 2011-2012
Coe, Michael DB 2007 2009-2010
Crockett, Zack RB 1995-1998 1998
Davis, Akeem DB 2015 2016
Davis, Carl DE 2019 2019
Dawkins, Sean WR 1993-1997 2001
Day, Sheldon DT 2020 2016-2017
Dorsett, Phillip WR 2015-2016 2021
Edds, A.J. LB 2011-2012 2014
Foles, Nick QB 2022 2019
Forsett, Justin RB 2008 2013
George, Jeremiah LB 2017 2014
Goode, Najee LB 2018 2019
Guy Jr., Winston DB 2015-2016 2013-2014
Johnson, Anthony RB 1990-1993 2000
Jones, Josh DB 2021 2020
Karim, Deji RB 2012 2010-2011
Keiaho, Freddie LB 2006-2009 2010
King, Deon LB 2016 2017
Lowery, Dwight DB 2015 2011-2013
Marsh, Cassius LB 2020 2020
McClendon, Jacques OG 2010 2013-2014
McLaughlin, Chase K 2019-2022 2020
McNichols, Jeremy RB 2018 2019
Minshew, Gardner QB 2023 2019-2020
Moncrief, Donte WR 2014-2017 2018
Morris, Stephen QB 2015 2014
Myslinski, Tom OG 1998 1995
Nevis, Drake DT 2011-2012 2013
Ngakoue, Yannick DE 2022 2016-2019
Overton, Matt LS 2012-2016 2017-2018
Pendleton, Jeris DT 2013 2012
Peterson, Mike LB 1999-2002 2003-2008
Phillips, Carroll DE 2018 2017
Reed, Christopher OG 2021 2016-2018
Reid, Caraun DT 2017 2020
Rison, Andre WR 1989 1996
Session, Clint LB 2007-2010 2011
Sheard, Jabaal DE 2017-2019 2020
Stith, Shyrone RB 2002 2000
Todman, Jordan RB 2016 2012-2014
Trent, Morgan DB 2011 2011
Ward, Jihad LB 2018-2019 2021
Williams, Teddy DB 2012 2014

Jaguars vs Colts series game results

12/10/1995: Indianapolis Colts - 41 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31

09/25/2000: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 43

09/08/2002: Indianapolis Colts - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 25

12/29/2002: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 20

09/21/2003: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23

11/09/2003: Indianapolis Colts - 23 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 28

10/03/2004: Indianapolis Colts - 24 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

10/24/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 24

09/18/2005: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Indianapolis Colts - 10

12/11/2005: Indianapolis Colts - 26 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 18

09/24/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21

12/10/2006: Indianapolis Colts - 17 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 44

10/22/2007: Indianapolis Colts - 29 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 7

12/02/2007: Jacksonville Jaguars - 25 @ Indianapolis Colts - 28

09/21/2008: Jacksonville Jaguars - 23 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21

12/18/2008: Indianapolis Colts - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24

09/13/2009: Jacksonville Jaguars - 12 @ Indianapolis Colts - 14

12/17/2009: Indianapolis Colts - 35 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31

10/03/2010: Indianapolis Colts - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 31

12/19/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Indianapolis Colts - 34

11/13/2011: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Indianapolis Colts - 3

01/01/2012: Indianapolis Colts - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19

09/23/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 22 @ Indianapolis Colts - 17

11/08/2012: Indianapolis Colts - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

09/29/2013: Indianapolis Colts - 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 3

12/29/2013: Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 @ Indianapolis Colts - 30

09/21/2014: Indianapolis Colts - 44 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

11/23/2014: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23

10/04/2015: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 16

12/13/2015: Indianapolis Colts - 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 51

10/02/2016: Indianapolis Colts - 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 30

01/01/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Indianapolis Colts - 24

10/22/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 0

12/03/2017: Indianapolis Colts - 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 30

11/11/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 26 @ Indianapolis Colts - 29

12/02/2018: Indianapolis Colts - 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 6

11/17/2019: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Indianapolis Colts - 33

12/29/2019: Indianapolis Colts - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 38

09/13/2020: Indianapolis Colts - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 27

01/03/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Indianapolis Colts - 28

11/14/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Indianapolis Colts - 23

01/09/2022: Indianapolis Colts - 11 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 26

09/18/2022: Indianapolis Colts - 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24

10/16/2022: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Indianapolis Colts - 34

09/10/2023: Jacksonville Jaguars - 31 @ Indianapolis Colts - 21

In This Stream

Jaguars vs. Colts: Everything you need to know for Week 6

View all 7 stories

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...