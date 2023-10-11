Jaguars Reacts Survey: Expectations for Gardner Minshew’s return

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week, we want to know your expectations for Gardner Minshew in his return to Jacksonville.

Minshew was 7-13 as a starter in two seasons with the Jaguars. He went 1-3 as a starter in the past two years for the Eagles, and he just notched his first win as a starter for the Colts two weeks ago.

This Sunday, the Uncle Rico doppelgänger will make his second start of the season, and 26th career start, against the organization that originally drafted him 178th overall in 2019.

Minshew manufactured many magical moments -- but just like alliteration, the idea of his play sounded better than the reality. He finished his Jaguars career with nearly as many turnover-worthy plays (29) as big-time throws (34) as charted by PFF.

Many Jacksonville fans remember Minshew as a fun player who gave the team a spark when seemingly no one else could. Anyone who remembers him as more should note that he’s currently paid under $5 million as a backup to a first-round quarterback.

With all that said -- what are your expectations for Minshew against a dominant defense this week? And what’s your overall confidence in the Jaguars moving forward?

Let us know your full expectations in the comments!

