NFL power rankings: Jaguars slowly rise entering Week 6

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings going into Week 6 of the 2023 season.

Pro Football Talk: 7 (last week: 13)

NFL.com: 7 (last week: 12)

From Eric Edholm:

Even with Week 4’s solid, convincing victory over Atlanta, I think Sunday was the first time I could say the offense was really humming. This had been a bit of an underperforming unit, frankly, prior to ringing up 474 yards and 29 first downs against Buffalo, even with Trevor Lawrence’s three fumbles (two lost). And I’m not ignoring the fact that he and his team have fumbled at too high a rate, and the sacks keep racking up. But getting that big-play potency back was pretty key, and it was fueled by Calvin Ridley and Travis Etienne — just as it was meant to be. The defense has been mostly stout, but the offense had to find a little mojo.

USA Today: 7 (last week: 14)

From Nate Davis:

The first team to play multiple international games in a season is now the first to win multiple – both coming against teams with winning records.

Bleacher Report: 8 (last week: 13)

Fox Sports: 8 (last week: 10)

From David Helman:

Maybe this is a bit of a turning point for the Jags. They have one of the best young QBs in the game and plenty of talent, and they should be capable of beating a team like Buffalo. Piling up 474 yards and converting 56% of your third downs is a nice change of pace for an offense that’s too talented to be mediocre.

Sharp Football Analysis: 8 (last week: 12)

From Raymond Summerlin:

After a slow start that included a loss to the Texans, the Jaguars needed a signature win, and they got it over the Bills in London. Things were perfectly set up for them by the schedule, but it was still a good win against one of the better teams in the league. The Jags return to the States for a massive divisional game against the Colts, who they beat in Week 1.

The Ringer: 9 (last week: 11)

From Lindsay Jones:

The Jaguars were a disappointing 1-2 when they headed across the Atlantic after Week 3. And boy, did they thrive in London, beating both the Falcons (in a game Jacksonville was supposed to win) and the Bills (in an upset). It’s a shame the Jags have to return home and play out the rest of their schedule in the States. There’s still reason for concern about Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense, though. Jacksonville ranks 30th in red zone efficiency and scored a touchdown on just two of its five trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in London.

CBS Sports: 9 (last week: 13)

From Pete Prisco:

Their London trip ended up with them going 2-0, which included that impressive victory over the Bills on Sunday. Now they have fix their turnover issues at times.

The Athletic: 10 (last week: 16)

From Josh Kendall:

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (22 catches, 333 yards) has helped after being acquired in a trade with the Falcons, but the draft class hasn’t provided much. Jacksonville drafted 13 players in the offseason. First-rounder Anton Harrison is starting at right tackle, but second-round tight end Brenton Strange (two catches, 7 yards) and third-round running back Tank Bigsby (41 yards on 15 carries) haven’t blossomed yet.

Yahoo Sports: 10 (last week: 12)

From Frank Schwab:

If we eliminate the Texans loss from our minds, the Jaguars are in a good spot. They’re one game behind the best teams in the AFC standings. The rest of the AFC South is probably bad, especially with Anthony Richardson’s injury. The Jaguars still could end up running away with the division and being in the mix for the No. 1 seed.

ESPN: 10 (last week: 13)

Pro Football Network: 10 (last week: 13)

From Dalton Miller:

The Jaguars offense is still both one of the best in the NFL and one of the worst all wrapped up into one. They’re bad in the red zone, and they consistently make boneheaded mistakes in big situations. Their quarterback teeters between elite play and boneheaded ball security. But the Jacksonville defense is getting to the quarterback at a higher rate than in the past, and their defensive backfield is playing much better than one would assume, given their on-paper potential.

I was a bit disappointed (though not surprised) to see national media’s coverage of Jaguars vs Bills after last Sunday, as the focus was on Buffalo losing more than Jacksonville winning.

It’s nice to see here that the Jags are widely viewed as a top-10 team, at least. All 12 outlets ranked Jacksonville between 7th and 10th.

Where would you rank the team heading into Week 6, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!