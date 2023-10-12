Chiefs vs Broncos: Thursday Night Football picks for Week 6

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 48 points.

I’m excited to watch the quarterback matchup tonight.

On one hand, you have Patrick Mahomes, who already has enough highlights and accolades to make a GOAT case at 28 years old. This season alone, he’s become the fastest quarterback to reach 200 career passing touchdowns, and the youngest quarterback to defeat all 31 other teams besides their own. It’s always a privilege to witness greatness.

On the other hand, you have Russell Wilson, who had a career-worst season last year under Nate Hackett but is actually playing alright this year under Sean Payton. Wilson is currently tied for second in touchdown passes and fourth in passer rating. Denver’s defense is just so historically bad that Wilson and Payton aren’t getting credit for an offense that quietly ranks sixth in both yards per play and points per play.

Here are our staff’s picks for tonight’s game.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your TNF thoughts in the comments below!