News around the AFC South: Richardson placed on IR, Jaguars make NFL history, and more

Running back Travis Etienne took fourth place in rushing yards during Week 5. Etienne rushed for 136 yards during the Jaguars’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He is currently tied for fifth in rushing yards with a total of 396. Etienne leads the NFL in most missed tackles forced.

The team made NFL history on Sunday. The Jaguars are the only team to win an international game in back-to-back weeks.

Former Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson is being signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad. Johnson played for the Jaguars in 2020.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was placed on the injured reserve list after sustaining an injury during the Colts’ victory against the Titans. Richardson has a grade three sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. The team wants to give him enough time to recover fully, so he is expected to miss four to eight weeks. Former Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will take over for Richardson.

In other roster moves, pending a passed physical, the Colts are signing free-agent quarterback Kellen Mond to their practice squad. Joining Mond on the practice squad, the team signed wide receivers K.J. Hamler and Anthony Miller.

Ahead of Sunday’s division rivalry game, the Colts plan to increase running back Jonathan Taylor’s workload. Head Coach Shane Steichen said the team is increasing Taylor’s snap count in practice to get him ready for Sunday. Taylor played ten out of 66 offensive snaps during the Titans game and rushed six times for 18 yards and caught a pass for 16 yards.

To find the Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Sunday, click here.

Yesterday, in honor of World Mental Health day, we had the privilege of going to Western Boone to participate in an activity fair as a part of a Mental Health Meetup with their Bring Change to Mind Club. Colts players, cheerleaders, and staff not only participated in these… pic.twitter.com/LSZ9qwvUTJ — Colts Community (@coltscommunity) October 11, 2023

The Texans have added cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. to their practice squad. Tackle Geron Christian and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon were released from the practice squad.

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell is in concussion protocol following a hit during Week 5’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Dell did not practice yesterday and is not expected to play Sunday against the Saints. When asked, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said, “Hopefully he starts to feel better. Definitely hurts not having him out there. Tank is an explosive playmaker for us, but just really our thoughts are with Tank to make sure that he gets back healthy as soon as possible.”

The Titans are headed to London to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. While the Ravens are already in London, the Titans plan on leaving Thursday afternoon around 4:30. Head Coach Mike Vrabel stated the reason the team is waiting to leave later in the week, is because it worked for them last time they played in London.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill played in London three times during his time with the Miami Dolphins. When asked about playing in London, Tannehill said, “Just try to convey to the guys: Take advantage of the rest on the plane, and when you get there, hit the ground running, take advantage of your Friday and try to get a good night’s rest on Friday night once we get there”.

When NFL teams provide internship opportunities to HBCU students, everybody wins. That’s why we're happy to offer internship opportunities to @TSUedu sports management and science majors and make a donation with the help of our friends at @Academy Sports + Outdoors. pic.twitter.com/3vtmki62mt — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 11, 2023