Jaguars news: DaVon Hamilton’s practice window opened

Additional defensive line help may be on the way for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the team has announced DaVon Hamilton’s 21-day practice window from Injured Reserve has been opened. On Thursday the team announced they have placed DT DaVon Hamilton on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List.

#Jaguars DL DaVon Hamilton will be at practice today, his 21-day window has opened. Huge news. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 12, 2023

Hamilton was originally placed on the Reserve/Injured list on August 31, 2023, with a non-football medical ailment involving his back.

Hamilton can now be activated from the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List as early as this week versus the Indianapolis Colts, should he respond positively to practice. However, if after the full 21 days have passed, the Jaguars still haven’t activated Hamilton, he will not be able to play the remainder of the season, including the postseason. He is now cleared to proceed with football activities, practices, etc.

Hamilton has appeared in 44 total games, including 28 starts in his first three seasons. DaVon has compiled 132 total tackles, 13 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, and four and a half sacks in his career.

Hamilton was signed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April. Before his injury, DaVon showed himself to be a standout performer in training camp and was the top-rated defensive player in the team’s opening preseason game versus the Dallas Cowboys, per PFF.

Defensively, many praised DaVon Hamilton’s performance. That checks out with PFF’s grades on defense. His grade & the other top-5 grades are as follows:



DT DaVon Hamilton 92.8

CB Gregory Junior 89.1

CB Christian Braswell 83.5

LB Devin Lloyd 82.8

S Divaad Wilson 80.4#Jaguars — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) August 13, 2023

The defensive line looks to be getting healthier at the perfect time, with Dawuane Smoot also eyeing a potential return soon.