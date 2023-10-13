Jaguars podcast: Week 6 preview and Danielle Hunter talk

Check out Episode 60 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars will be facing its former quarterback, Gardner Minshew, on Sunday. Here’s what Doug Pederson said about the familiar foe this week (on Monday and Wednesday, respectively).

“We got quite a bit of film on Gardner Minshew as well so our defense will be well-prepared.” “Yeah, I think there’s enough information [for the defense to know Minshew’s tendencies], and obviously you have to study the tape, understand what they’re trying to do as an offense and how they’re trying to attack you. They have a really good running game that could get going and that could help your quarterback, too. Defense is playing well, I think there’s enough information there to really have a good understanding to who you’re playing.”

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell added on Thursday:

“We say Moxy. He’s a guy that might not have the name, but the players in that locker room play for him. That’s huge, when you got the other 52 guys believing in you and they believe in him, they’ll go out and play for him. That says something for the quarterback. That’s a big thing, run game will pick up, pass game will pick up, offensive line will pick up because they want to play for him. That’s the kind of quarterback he is, you can see it on film. When he’s been in the game, they’re undefeated.”

However, Minshew’s return to Jacksonville may be overshadowed by trade deadline buzz.

Longtime Minnesota sports reporter Darren Wolfson said on the Skor North podcast on Thursday:

“I know this. Jacksonville has all sorts of interest in Danielle Hunter. What are they willing to offer? Can you complete that trade? “In this moment, I just don’t sense anything is on the cusp. So let’s see how this Bears game plays out. Let’s see how the 49ers game plays out. Then that week heading into October 31st, I think that is when it could get very interesting.”

