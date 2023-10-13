 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the week: Etienne brothers featured in a Chipotle ad and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
NFL: NOV 27 Ravens at Jaguars Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Indianapolis Colts Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Trevor Lawrence is currently in fifth place in PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks and leading the pack in highest-graded deep passes of 20+ yards:

Lawrence is currently in third place for the best pass TD/INT ratio since the start of last season:

Travis Etienne and his brother Trevor appeared in a Chipotle ad:

Etienne ranked fourth in the most rushing yards for Week 5:

Etienne after the Bills game:

Andre Cisco on Lebron James picking the Bills over the Jags:

A little Calvin Ridley hype from Sunday’s victory against the Buffalo Bills:

Evan Engram is the only tight end with four or more catches in five games:

Engram’s rankings amongst tight ends:

Darious Williams is tied for first for passes defended:

Jaguars edge pressure and win-rate rankings:

First Things First’s Nick Wright sharing his thoughts on why the Jaguars are better than the Bills:

Good Morning Football named Doug Pederson as a Week 5 game ball recipient:

Pro Football Talk’s Week 6 AFC power rankings:

Thirsty Trevor Thursday came back this week:

Cam Robinson celebrated a birthday:

Jaguars legends:

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...