Tweets of the week: Etienne brothers featured in a Chipotle ad and more

Happy Indianapolis Colts Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Trevor Lawrence is currently in fifth place in PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks and leading the pack in highest-graded deep passes of 20+ yards:

We have a new highest-graded QB pic.twitter.com/x0PeE2AtnY — PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2023

Trevor Lawrence is @PFF’s Highest Graded Deep (20+ Yards) Passer in the NFL.



The #Jaguars QB is 10/18, 287 Yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs.

pic.twitter.com/19YCDneiHt — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 12, 2023

Lawrence is currently in third place for the best pass TD/INT ratio since the start of last season:

Best Pass TD/INT ratio since start of last season

(min. 500 attempts)



Jared Goff 3.8 (38/10)

Patrick Mahomes 3.2 (51/16)

Trevor Lawrence 3.0 (30/10)

Geno Smith 2.9 35/12)

Justin Herbert 2.9 (32/11) pic.twitter.com/FL5rboGt8B — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2023

Travis Etienne and his brother Trevor appeared in a Chipotle ad:

Always there for bro @Trevor_Etienne (whether he wants me to or not)

On the field and at @Chipotletweets #chipotlepartner pic.twitter.com/gTgM7Kryi5 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 10, 2023

Etienne ranked fourth in the most rushing yards for Week 5:

These guys led the pack with the most rushing yards in Week 5 pic.twitter.com/7FTLxd4Evp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 10, 2023

Etienne after the Bills game:

I played against myself in fantasy fb today — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023

London tings with bruv pic.twitter.com/vq4YpTlcsX — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023

Andre Cisco on Lebron James picking the Bills over the Jags:

All Bron do is LIE https://t.co/tZt0Lm7TT3 — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) October 8, 2023

A little Calvin Ridley hype from Sunday’s victory against the Buffalo Bills:

Rid came up big!



(pres. by Walker Jones Cadillac) pic.twitter.com/DY9xBNJapr — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 11, 2023

Evan Engram is the only tight end with four or more catches in five games:

Evan Engram is the only TE with 4+ catches in 5 games this season.



Engram has 5+ catches in each of 4 career games vs. the Colts. pic.twitter.com/QxW2gSBT7x — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 10, 2023

Engram’s rankings amongst tight ends:

Evan Engram rank among TEs #NFL



TGT: 35 (3rd)

REC: 29 (2nd)

Yards: 260 (2nd)

YAC: 175 (1st)

pic.twitter.com/QqGZ1ozApY — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 10, 2023

Darious Williams is tied for first for passes defended:

CB @Dee_Willl2 recorded his second interception of the season and seventh pass defensed. His seven passes defensed currently ties for first in the NFL. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2023

Jaguars edge pressure and win-rate rankings:

Jaguars EDGE pressure and win-rate rankings (per PFF) among 107 players with at least 50 rushes.



Josh Allen: 19th in pressures, 28th in win rate

Travon Walker: 44th in pressures, 60th in win rate

K'Lavon Chaisson: 99th in pressures, 99th in win rate — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 11, 2023

First Things First’s Nick Wright sharing his thoughts on why the Jaguars are better than the Bills:

"The Jags, right now, there's no argument to make that the Bills are a better team or have the better QB."



— @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/LoPfozE5oO — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 9, 2023

Good Morning Football named Doug Pederson as a Week 5 game ball recipient:

Pro Football Talk’s Week 6 AFC power rankings:

The best #NFL teams in the AFC, ranked by @ProFootballTalk. pic.twitter.com/MELxnSbYPw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 11, 2023

Thirsty Trevor Thursday came back this week:

Well hello there, thirsty friend pic.twitter.com/8asQtVupM7 — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) October 12, 2023

Cam Robinson celebrated a birthday:

Cam’s birthday couldn’t have come at a better time Happy g day, 74!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/KpPZb7M05f — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 9, 2023

Jaguars legends:

Welcome to the club young fella!!! https://t.co/lJLnTGphbN — Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) October 9, 2023

I don’t see anything wrong with bones wings!!! easier to eat and more clean lol https://t.co/MRr1AJ4yjK — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) October 8, 2023

Looks like there’s been a BigFoot sighting in London…. #Rare https://t.co/piLH9ybldk — Kevin Hardy (@KHard5one) October 8, 2023

