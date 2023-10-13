Tweets of the week: Etienne brothers featured in a Chipotle ad and more

Happy Indianapolis Colts Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Trevor Lawrence is currently in fifth place in PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks and leading the pack in highest-graded deep passes of 20+ yards:
We have a new highest-graded QB pic.twitter.com/x0PeE2AtnY— PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2023
Trevor Lawrence is @PFF’s Highest Graded Deep (20+ Yards) Passer in the NFL.— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 12, 2023
The #Jaguars QB is 10/18, 287 Yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs.
pic.twitter.com/19YCDneiHt
Lawrence is currently in third place for the best pass TD/INT ratio since the start of last season:
Best Pass TD/INT ratio since start of last season— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2023
(min. 500 attempts)
Jared Goff 3.8 (38/10)
Patrick Mahomes 3.2 (51/16)
Trevor Lawrence 3.0 (30/10)
Geno Smith 2.9 35/12)
Justin Herbert 2.9 (32/11) pic.twitter.com/FL5rboGt8B
Travis Etienne and his brother Trevor appeared in a Chipotle ad:
Always there for bro @Trevor_Etienne (whether he wants me to or not)— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 10, 2023
On the field and at @Chipotletweets #chipotlepartner pic.twitter.com/gTgM7Kryi5
Etienne ranked fourth in the most rushing yards for Week 5:
These guys led the pack with the most rushing yards in Week 5 pic.twitter.com/7FTLxd4Evp— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 10, 2023
Etienne after the Bills game:
I played against myself in fantasy fb today— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023
London tings with bruv pic.twitter.com/vq4YpTlcsX— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023
Andre Cisco on Lebron James picking the Bills over the Jags:
All Bron do is LIE https://t.co/tZt0Lm7TT3— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) October 8, 2023
A little Calvin Ridley hype from Sunday’s victory against the Buffalo Bills:
Rid came up big!— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 11, 2023
(pres. by Walker Jones Cadillac) pic.twitter.com/DY9xBNJapr
.@CalvinRidley1 put on a clinic @surface | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fs1ZtokT8q— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 12, 2023
Evan Engram is the only tight end with four or more catches in five games:
Evan Engram is the only TE with 4+ catches in 5 games this season.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 10, 2023
Engram has 5+ catches in each of 4 career games vs. the Colts. pic.twitter.com/QxW2gSBT7x
Engram’s rankings amongst tight ends:
Evan Engram rank among TEs #NFL— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) October 10, 2023
TGT: 35 (3rd)
REC: 29 (2nd)
Yards: 260 (2nd)
YAC: 175 (1st)
pic.twitter.com/QqGZ1ozApY
Darious Williams is tied for first for passes defended:
CB @Dee_Willl2 recorded his second interception of the season and seventh pass defensed. His seven passes defensed currently ties for first in the NFL.— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2023
Jaguars edge pressure and win-rate rankings:
Jaguars EDGE pressure and win-rate rankings (per PFF) among 107 players with at least 50 rushes.— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 11, 2023
Josh Allen: 19th in pressures, 28th in win rate
Travon Walker: 44th in pressures, 60th in win rate
K'Lavon Chaisson: 99th in pressures, 99th in win rate
First Things First’s Nick Wright sharing his thoughts on why the Jaguars are better than the Bills:
"The Jags, right now, there's no argument to make that the Bills are a better team or have the better QB."— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 9, 2023
— @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/LoPfozE5oO
Good Morning Football named Doug Pederson as a Week 5 game ball recipient:
GMFB Week 5 Game Balls— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 9, 2023
@Real10jayy__ @Bengals
@DesmondRidder @Falcons
@BreeceH @nyjets
@PresMoss2 @Colts
HC Doug Pederson @Jaguars
Who got yours?? pic.twitter.com/V9y7dKB9oB
Pro Football Talk’s Week 6 AFC power rankings:
The best #NFL teams in the AFC, ranked by @ProFootballTalk. pic.twitter.com/MELxnSbYPw— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 11, 2023
Thirsty Trevor Thursday came back this week:
Well hello there, thirsty friend pic.twitter.com/8asQtVupM7— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) October 12, 2023
Cam Robinson celebrated a birthday:
Cam’s birthday couldn’t have come at a better time Happy g day, 74!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/KpPZb7M05f— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 9, 2023
Jaguars legends:
Welcome to the club young fella!!! https://t.co/lJLnTGphbN— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) October 9, 2023
I don’t see anything wrong with bones wings!!! easier to eat and more clean lol https://t.co/MRr1AJ4yjK— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) October 8, 2023
Looks like there’s been a BigFoot sighting in London…. #Rare https://t.co/piLH9ybldk— Kevin Hardy (@KHard5one) October 8, 2023
Congrats squad @Jaguars— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) October 8, 2023
Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...