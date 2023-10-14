Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans predict Gardner Minshew’s revenge game

This week, we asked Jaguars fans for their expectations for Gardner Minshew’s return to Jacksonville.

Minshew sits sixth in franchise history in quarterback wins (7-13 as a starter) and passing touchdowns (37 in 23 games). He’s 1-0 for his new squad — a Colts team that lost to the Jaguars in the season opener — and will start his second game on Sunday in lieu of an injured Anthony Richardson.

Doug Pederson was asked on Wednesday if he feels like the defense knows Minshew’s tendencies.

“Yeah, I think there’s enough information, and obviously you have to study the tape, understand what they’re trying to do as an offense and how they’re trying to attack you. They have a really good running game that could get going and that could help your quarterback, too. Defense is playing well, I think there’s enough information there to really have a good understanding to who you’re playing.”

As for the confidence meter, 91% of Jaguars fans believe the team is headed in the right direction. 76% of last week’s responses were positive.

