Jaguars vs Colts: Player prop bets for Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are our favorite player prop bets (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for this week’s contest.

Calvin Ridley over 61.5 receiving yards (-125)

Also available: over 70 receiving yards (+125)

Back to the well. DeAndre Hopkins put up 140 receiving yards against this young Colts secondary last week — just the second time since 2020 he’s gone for 110-plus yards.

Ridley has shown obvious growing chemistry with Lawrence and should be able to build off a big performance last week in London.

Gardner Minshew under 233.5 passing yards (-115)

I ain’t scared. Read my thoughts on Minshew’s return to Jacksonville in our staff’s roundtable here.

Alec Pierce under 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

Inefficient vertical threat with a weak-armed quarterback in a run-first offense. I foolishly suggested Pierce’s over in Week 1 and am flipping the script today.

Alec Pierce truthers out there please convince me he hasn’t been one of the worst WR in the entire league this year. pic.twitter.com/PMOpLd9juk — JonathanTaylorFanClub (rejuvinated) (@JTsimp69) October 13, 2023

Full Week 6 bet slip:

Calvin Ridley over 61.5 receiving yards (-125)

Gardner Minshew under 233.5 passing yards (-115)

Alec Pierce under 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

Last week: 1-2 (not including Zay Jones to score a TD)

Full season: 6-12

What are your favorite player props this week, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!