Jaguars vs Colts: Final injury report and Week 6 inactives

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives

Today’s big news is the return of Gardner Minshew Dawuane Smoot. Jacksonville’s veteran defensive lineman tore his Achilles last December and will miraculously suit up today, just 10 months later. The Jaguars could use some help rushing opposing passers but don’t expect Smoot to make an immediate impact.

Devin Lloyd will also return to the starting lineup after missing both London games with a thumb injury. Cam Robinson will start his second straight game despite hyperextending his left elbow last Sunday.

Zay Jones and Walker Little will both miss the game with knee injuries. Expect Tyler Shatley to start in Little’s place at left guard. Doug Pederson said on Wednesday, “Walker and Zay, both of their images and everything were good, they were clear. Both are going to miss today and be day-to-day as we go.”

DaVon Hamilton (back) practiced for the first time this season on Thursday but it was in a limited capacity. He’s still a few weeks away from returning.

Rookie Christian Braswell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve yesterday. JaMycal Hasty and Yasir Abdullah (to make room for Smoot) are inactive today.

Undrafted wide receiver and training camp fan favorite Elijah Cooks will be making his NFL debut.

Colts inactives

The Colts will be without fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson, who is considering season-ending shoulder surgery for an AC joint sprain he sustained last week. They’ll also face the Jaguars sans starting right tackle Braden Smith, who had just one limited practice this week as he battles foot, wrist, and hip injuries.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox passed concussion protocols and center Ryan Kelly got over a foot/ankle injury that popped up on Friday. They’ll both be active today.

