Jaguars vs Colts: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 37-20, at EverBank Stadium on Sunday to improve to 4-2 and take sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

Live blog

Catch up on all the biggest moments from today’s game in our live blog from Jefferson!

Winners and losers

Available now from Henry!

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by Expected Points Added (EPA) and Win Probability was Josh Allen’s strip sack of Gardner Minshew in the first quarter.

Best highlight

Key stat (traditional)

After recording three interceptions (not including two dropped picks by Devin Lloyd, another dropped pick by Foye Oluokun, and a Rayshawn Jenkins pick called back due to a penalty), the Jaguars currently lead the league in defensive takeaways.

View the full (traditional) box score here

Key stat (advanced)

Minshew’s “revenge game” was a bottom-three performance in his career in terms of passer rating and total EPA.

View the full (advanced) box score here

Notable injuries

Tyson Campbell pulled up with a hamstring injury running down the sideline in punt coverage in the second quarter. He was replaced in the lineup by Montaric Brown.

Brandon Scherff walked off the field very slowly with trainers in the second quarter. He previously sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Colts. Scherff was replaced in the lineup by Blake Hance.

Trevor Lawrence left the game late with a knee injury but it doesn’t appear to be serious.

Full highlights

You can watch the top plays of Week 6 on the Jaguars’ YouTube channel here.

One lingering question

Can the Jaguars continue to carry over their momentum? Doug Pederson said on Wednesday, “Going away for ten days was good for us, but we’ve got to bring that energy back. We can’t leave it in London. That’s a big part of this week but playing a divisional opponent can help that.” Jacksonville will now have to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Thursday night.

What are your thoughts on today’s game, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!