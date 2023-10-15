Jaguars vs. Colts: 3 last-minute keys to victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts are just hours away from kicking off at Everbank Stadium. Though it’s only the sixth game of the season for both teams, the winner will take sole possession of the division. A Jags victory also means they’ll own a tiebreak scenario for the division if the two teams have the same record at the end of the season.

Here are three things the Jags need to do to send Minshew Mania back to Indy with a loss.

1. Don’t do what they did against the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars are the superior team. Week 1 wasn’t that long ago, and it was evident that even though the Jaguars didn’t play their best ball, they didn’t necessarily need to. As coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday in reference to the two previous home games, they have to continue to cut out the BS that can allow opponents like Indy to steal a W. Simply put, don’t let a fullback return a kickoff for a touchdown.

2. Win on the outside.

The Colts are the 28th-ranked defense, giving up 382 yards per game. And much of that is because they’re also the 28th-ranked passing defense, giving up 262 yards per game. Zay Jones is expected to be out on Sunday as he nurses a knee injury. That means Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley will need to continue their momentum from the Buffalo game, and at least some of the wide receiver depth we heard about in the offseason needs to show up. I’d also look for Evan Engram to help out fantasy owners in the red zone – a place where Zay Jones has thrived so far in 2023.

3. Stop the run.

This is something the Jaguars’ defense has had a great deal of success with over the past couple of years, but that success needs to continue Sunday. With Zack Moss coming off a 165-yard, two-touchdown game, and former All-Pro Jonathan Taylor getting back into the lineup, the Jaguars need to minimize the threat of the run game and force Gardner Minshew to stay in the pocket – a place most Jaguars’ fans know makes him antsy.

What else do the Jags need to do in order to be 4-2?