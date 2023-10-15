Colts vs. Jaguars: How to watch on TV, kick off, radio, game odds and more

Fresh off another win in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars return home to host AFC South rival the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars are now on a two-game winning streak and come up against the Colts at home, who the team beat in Week 1 of the 2023 season. If the Jaguars want to make the 2023 season NFL playoffs, this is a game they will need to win to not only move to 4-2, but also to pick up another win inside the division.

The Colts come into Jacksonville banged up, now having got back star running back Jonathan Taylor but without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson picked up a knee injury last week, which led to backup and former Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew to finish out the 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars will hope there’s no more Minshew Magic left come Sunday afternoon.

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS47 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Oct. 15, 1:00 PM

Where: EverBank Field

Odds: Jaguars are 4-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy SB Nation Site: Stampede Blue