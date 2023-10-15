Jaguars vs Colts: Week 6 live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back at home to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

Quick Hits (per Jaguars media)

The Jaguars have defeated the Colts 8 straight times as the home team

Today the Jaguars can sweep the series with the Colts for the first time since 2017

A win would move the Jaguars into sole possession of first place and clinch the tiebreaker over the Colts

Gardner Minshew makes his first start in Jacksonville since getting blown out by the Ravens 40-14 on December 12th 2020

The weather in the bank

Uniform

Let's do the thing pic.twitter.com/kIEH3fTnJJ — Jaguars Uniform Tracker (@JaguarsUniforms) October 15, 2023

INACTIVES

Jaguars inactives vs the Colts.



WR Zay Jones

RB JaMycal Hasty

OLB Yasir Abdullah

OT Walker Little — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 15, 2023

Read all about Dawuane Smoot’s return and Elijah Cooks’ debut here.

PREGAME WARMUPS

Ignore Jim Bob Cooter walking in the frame



ELIJAH ****** COOKS is warming up with 16



Would think this means…. He’s making his NFL debut #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fQZ6oGKGsS — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 15, 2023

Easily the biggest news from warmups is the anticipated debut of Elijah Cooks seems to be happening today

It’s 12:30PM EST and the Jaguars have taken the field in pads.

Dawuane Smoot is in full pads and warming up just 8 months after an Achilles injury

On a scale of 1 to 10……



How good does it feel to see @Bigsmoot_94 back on the gameday field?! #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PPWz4tpYVZ — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) October 15, 2023

Trevor’s last words to his offense after running onto the field was “dominate” you can just feel it in the air that this team is ready to go out and unleash this explosive offense we talked about all offseason.

GAMETIME

1st quarter

-The Jaguars kick the ball off to the Colts and Gardner and the colts offense will start with the ball

-Minshew looks comfortable in his first drive but the Jaguars pass defense comes up and forces a field goal, Jags down 3-0 early

-Jaguars attempt a trick play, miss the third down, but Etienne clutches up and converts the 4th down

-TREVOR!!!! The hard counts are working today for the quarterback and the colts are biting like fish on a hook

2nd quarter

-What a opening 2nd quarter play and Etienne picks up right where he left off last week TOUCHDOWN Jaguars, we now lead 7-3

-Josh Allen is paying like he wants a contract really bad, strip sack and the Jaguars have the ball in the redzone fast

-Wow that was quick the Jags are losing those redzone struggles early and we now have a 14-3 lead!!!

-Trevor Lawrence is playing with some extreme confidence as Engram makes an outstanding one-handed catch

-Colts almost get the first down but Jaguars defense holds on and forces a punt

-I don’t know how anyone else feels but I’m a big fan of Jamal Agnew letting these punts go, let me know your thoughts in the comments

!!INJURY UPDATE!! CB Tyson Cambell is questionable to return with a hamstring injury

-Loyd drops the interception for the Jaguars, very next play, Cisco said ball don’t lie and picks the ball very next play