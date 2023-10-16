Jaguars vs Colts: Game Ball for Week 6

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew looked cool and collected on the game’s opening drive Sunday. He dinked and dunked down the field and gave Indianapolis a 3-0 lead.

The “J-Villains” had a problem with that.

Good vibes for the former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round pick faded fast, and a bevy of turnovers would haunt Minshew throughout the game, resulting in Jacksonville’s 37-20 victory on Sunday.

With four takeaways to choose from, I could seriously draw a name out of a hat for this week’s game ball. Instead, since I’ve got a couple weeks to make up for, I’m going with the guy who has been playing some of the best football of his career since the team’s trip to London. The week six game ball goes to…

CB Darious Williams

The Jacksonville native, hailing from Creekside High School, snagged his third interception in as many games during the fourth quarter Sunday.

The secondary fired on all cylinders through the majority of the day, but got shaken up when corner Tyson Campbell exited the game with a hamstring injury. Second-year defensive back Montaric Brown stepped in and got picked on by the Colts offense a bit.

Yet, Minshew couldn’t help himself and eventually took a shot in Williams’ direction. The pass hung in the air forever, allowing Williams to break on the endzone shot intended for Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The turnover killed a drive where the Colts had a chance to cut the Jaguars’ lead to two possessions.

His friends on the Jacksonville defense got after Minshew too. Defensive end Josh Allen swarmed the Colts backfield on the first play of their second drive for a strip sack. Additionally, safeties Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted passes from Minshew.

Across the pond, Williams picked off passes from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. The latter of which was a house call, a first in Williams’ six-year NFL career.

The unit’s four takeaways Sunday were its most in a game so far this season. The game also marks the fifth time in six games that the Jaguars have forced multiple turnovers.