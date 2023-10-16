Our complete coverage of Jaguars vs. Saints in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jaguars vs. Saints: Everything you need to know for Week 7

Share All sharing options for: Jaguars vs. Saints: Everything you need to know for Week 7

Welcome to Week 7!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) will take on the New Orleans Saints (3-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Caesars Superdome. The Jags are 1-point underdogs, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 40 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is the health of Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars were winning by 14 points with 3:10 left in Sunday’s game when Lawrence sprained his ankle on a play action rollout. It seems like an inexcusable injury given the situation.

Here’s what Doug Pederson said after the Week 6 win over Indianapolis about Lawrence’s performance and the fourth-down play call.

“I thought he played really well. As far as that play call, I mean those are situations that we understand- we were trying to get a short sack [if anything], not necessarily trying to circle the defense. So part of it’s on us, part of it’s on Trevor, but at the same time we got to be smart there. But I thought he played extremely well, saw the field again really well, threw the ball well, just the one miscommunication with Christian [Kirk] for the interception but we’ll clean that up.”

Fortunately, Lawrence appears to be okay. The fact that he spoke to media post-game -- and said, “I feel pretty good, I’m walking around” -- is a positive sign. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up with an encouraging report on Monday morning.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has an MRI on his knee, but he's currently described as day-to-day, source said. The belief is no major injury for Lawrence, who finished the game. It's a quick turnaround for Thursday, but the hope is he's OK for it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

Later on Monday, Doug Pederson was (intentionally) noncommital about Lawrence’s injury. The only information New Orleans has to work with is “He’s day-to-day.”

Be sure to bookmark this page to stay updated on news, injuries, matchups, picks, previews, and more ahead of Week 7’s game between the Jaguars and Saints.