Cowboys vs Chargers: Monday Night Football picks for Week 6

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. The ‘Boys are 1.5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 50.5 points.

The biggest thing I’m watching for tonight is Kellen Moore facing off against his former team.

Moore currently runs the Chargers offense with Justin Herbert after calling plays for the Cowboys and Dak Prescott from 2019-2022. The only team with more points scored and total yards of offense in that time span was the Kansas City Chiefs. Going into tonight, Los Angeles ranks top five in points per game and yards per game.

The Chargers’ offense against the Cowboys’ defense is also an interesting matchup due to key injuries; wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Trevon Diggs each sustained torn ACLs in late September. Keenan Allen and Stephon Gilmore could end up doing a lot of heavy lifting for their respective units this season, including tonight.

