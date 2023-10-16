Jaguars podcast: Week 6 review and Trevor Lawrence knee talk

Check out Episode 61 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The final chapter of the book on Gardner Minshew may have been closed by Mike Caldwell on Sunday. But the No. 1 overall pick who replaced Minshew is now injured; Trevor Lawrence sustained a very minor sprained knee late in the Week 6 win.

John and I broke down the unfortunate play and discussed who was to blame for the injury.

Here’s what Doug Pederson said about it on Monday:

“It’s part on us [as coaches], part on the players. We put our players in situations where we have to understand the situation. We had talked about taking the short sack in a situation like that if you don’t feel like you can get outside, you go down. Part of that is on the player, and part of that is we can coach better and emphasize that more. The play call, I’m one hundred percent behind the play call. It’s something that a lot of teams do in situations like that to get the quarterback on the edge. Defensively, they’re pinching gaps and they’re edge pressures and it’s a good of getting your quarterback on the perimeter to get the first down and ice the game at that point. As coaches too, we can instruct our quarterback better, coach him better, and understand that if you can’t get outside, just go down.”

Thanks for listening!